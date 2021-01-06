Reviewing Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and (NYSE:WRN)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and (NYSE:WRN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lithium Americas and , as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 2 2 0 2.50 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithium Americas currently has a consensus target price of $12.31, indicating a potential downside of 15.90%.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -22.88% -10.85% N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 290.83 $51.67 million ($0.22) -66.55 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lithium Americas has higher revenue and earnings than .

Summary

Lithium Americas beats on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.