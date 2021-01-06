JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $72,000 Stock Position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 77.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 13.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 53.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 17,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

CHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nomura raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHU opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU).

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.