Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.08

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.08 and traded as high as $36.16. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 268,274 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$14.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.08.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.89%.

About Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.