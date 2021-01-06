Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.54.

AVXL opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $346.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

