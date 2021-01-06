Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 571,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ChromaDex by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ChromaDex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChromaDex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. ChromaDex Co. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.52.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

