Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HGEN. National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Humanigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $949,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,312,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,129,211.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 133,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,802 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $7,459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $4,256,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

