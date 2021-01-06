Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $399,000 Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Northrim BanCorp worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 856.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 59,060 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $211.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.93. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Swalling bought 800 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,983.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

