Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,422,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 265,699 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 105,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 107,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,476 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SONA stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $294.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SONA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

