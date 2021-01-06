Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LCNB were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in LCNB by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LCNB by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LCNB by 549.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $181.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.90.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

