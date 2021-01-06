Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HURN. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 66,184 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 151.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 113,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

