Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 106,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 144.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 66,613 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

