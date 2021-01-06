JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,774 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 515.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.

