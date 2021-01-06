Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GWPH. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. GW Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $144.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 26,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $296,213.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,365.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 28,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $335,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,832 shares of company stock worth $9,901,832 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 2,595.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

