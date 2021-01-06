HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Michel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at $447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $1,732,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 109.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

