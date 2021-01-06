Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,224 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $242.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

