JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $59,000 Stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDP shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GDP opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

