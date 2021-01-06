Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $386,000 Stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ChromaDex worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 571,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Shares of CDXC opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. ChromaDex Co. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $300.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

