DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. 140166 started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $144.43 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $135.38 and a 12-month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

