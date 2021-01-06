RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s (RWEOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.
OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.83.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.
