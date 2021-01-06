RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s (RWEOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.83.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 69.17%. Equities analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.