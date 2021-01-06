Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Solvay to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SOLVY opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Solvay has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

