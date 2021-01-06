Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

SZGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Salzgitter stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

