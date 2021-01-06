Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth about $3,944,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,930,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,911,000 after buying an additional 205,081 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 249.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.