MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

HZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,832. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MarineMax by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,165,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 160,646 shares during the period.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

