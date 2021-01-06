Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Sell

Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PRDSY has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prada from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prada from $26.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Get Prada alerts:

OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Prada has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.