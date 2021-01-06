Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.55

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.55 and traded as high as $130.30. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares last traded at $129.78, with a volume of 289,345 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CL King upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.78.

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.17 and a 200 day moving average of $122.55.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

