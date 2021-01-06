Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.65

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $12.82. Northwest Bancshares shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 689,420 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $37,772.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.