IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.75

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $12.91. IDT shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 194,154 shares changing hands.

IDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut IDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter valued at $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

