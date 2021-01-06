CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.43

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $16.39. CVR Partners shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 19,650 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $178.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $79.48 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 31.06%.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 205,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,796.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

