NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.01

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.98. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 42,373 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

In other news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $31,291.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $84,931. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of NetSol Technologies worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

