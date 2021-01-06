Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.62

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.62 and traded as high as $67.61. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 6,327,741 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

