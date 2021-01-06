Financial Contrast: Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) versus Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cairn Energy has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cairn Energy and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cairn Energy N/A N/A N/A Bankinter N/A 1.08% 0.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cairn Energy and Bankinter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cairn Energy $533.40 million 3.16 $93.60 million $0.23 24.83 Bankinter $2.16 billion 2.19 $616.74 million N/A N/A

Bankinter has higher revenue and earnings than Cairn Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cairn Energy and Bankinter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cairn Energy 2 6 4 0 2.17 Bankinter 2 3 1 0 1.83

Summary

Cairn Energy beats Bankinter on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, socially responsible funds, Bankinter funds, other managers' funds, and themed funds; retirement funds and regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and structured products and services. In addition, it offers home, life, funeral, health, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as real estate management services; telephone assistance services; asset management services; venture capital and fund management services; consulting services; recovery services; vehicle checks and travel assistance services; vehicle repair services; specialized home repairs and improvements services; and cards and consumer finance services, as well as services for motorcycle users. Further, the company holds and purchases securities; issues debt securities; operates as special purpose vehicle; and operates as a credit institution. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 446 branches and 367 agents. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental EspaÃ±ol, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

