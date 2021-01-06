CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Head-To-Head Review

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNX Resources and ZaZa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 0 3 8 0 2.73 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNX Resources currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.26%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -83.40% 1.94% 1.05% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 3.81, indicating that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNX Resources and ZaZa Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.92 billion 1.32 -$80.73 million $0.26 43.54 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZaZa Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNX Resources beats ZaZa Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 519,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 608,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 981,700 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 308,000 net CBM acres, as well as 2,122,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. The Midstream division owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

