Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.10 ($51.88).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

FRA DWNI opened at €43.25 ($50.88) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.76.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

