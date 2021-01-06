HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($123.53).

HOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

FRA HOT opened at €79.30 ($93.29) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €74.90. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a twelve month high of €175.00 ($205.88).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

