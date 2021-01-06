Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.40.

ABCL stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $71.91.

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

