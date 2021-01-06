Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €60.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.20 ($75.53).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €56.36 ($66.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.64. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a twelve month low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a twelve month high of €70.66 ($83.13). The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.34, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

