Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s (RDSB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,791.02 ($23.40).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,376.40 ($17.98) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,288.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s payout ratio is presently -23.31%.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

