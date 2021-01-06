Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €56.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.11 ($58.95).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €46.18 ($54.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 46.69. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.12.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

