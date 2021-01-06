Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.49 ($58.23).

Shares of FRE opened at €38.98 ($45.86) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a 50-day moving average of €37.94 and a 200-day moving average of €39.27.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

