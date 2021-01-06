SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$16.65 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 29.69 and a quick ratio of 29.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.37. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$16.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -21.64.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

