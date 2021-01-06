Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Air Canada (AC.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.18.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$23.01 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$9.26 and a one year high of C$52.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -2.9200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at C$2,896.94.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

