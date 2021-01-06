UBS Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL)

UBS Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.20.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock opened at C$32.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.27 and a 12-month high of C$53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.28%.

In other Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) news, Director Leslie O’donoghue acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,547.82.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

