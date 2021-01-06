Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.25.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.16. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of C$41.52 and a one year high of C$59.28. The stock has a market cap of C$23.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.31.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8299997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

About Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

