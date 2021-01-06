Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 49.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 51.57.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

