Head to Head Contrast: Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) and Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW)

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) and Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Power Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.5% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Premier Power Renewable Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alliant Energy and Premier Power Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43 Premier Power Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliant Energy currently has a consensus target price of $56.83, indicating a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliant Energy and Premier Power Renewable Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.44 $567.40 million $2.31 21.75 Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy and Premier Power Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy 19.33% 12.01% 3.86% Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Premier Power Renewable Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Premier Power Renewable Energy

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services. In addition, the company distributes solar energy system components comprising racking, wiring, inverters, solar modules, and other related components to smaller solar developers and integrators. Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California.

