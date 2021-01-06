Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.32 ($36.84).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €33.18 ($39.04) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52-week high of €34.18 ($40.21). The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.94 and its 200 day moving average is €26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

