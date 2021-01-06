TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TrueCar by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TrueCar by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in TrueCar by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.50. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

