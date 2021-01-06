Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

DOOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush upgraded Masonite International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masonite International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.40.

DOOR stock opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.79. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

