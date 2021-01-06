EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EDPFY. Royal Bank of Canada raised EDP – Energias de Portugal to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.62.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

