Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Shares of EXP opened at $103.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,976,659.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,412 shares of company stock valued at $9,451,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $235,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

